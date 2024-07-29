Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,685 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7,499.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.