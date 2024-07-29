Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,144 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 40.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on First Merchants

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.