Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.