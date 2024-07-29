Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.
About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
