Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

