Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

