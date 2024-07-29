Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Safehold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

