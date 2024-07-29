Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safran Trading Up 2.2 %

SAFRY stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Safran Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

