Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
SAGE opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $37.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.