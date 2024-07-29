Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

