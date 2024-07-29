Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.