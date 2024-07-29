Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,268.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.40), with a volume of 18317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240.28 ($16.04).

Savills Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4,282.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.71), for a total transaction of £294,767.25 ($381,230.28). In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.71), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($381,230.28). Also, insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £55,850 ($72,232.28). 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Articles

