Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SDGR stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

