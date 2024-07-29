Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Schrödinger Stock Up 0.6 %
SDGR stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
