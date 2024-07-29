SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.53 on Monday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

