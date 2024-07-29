Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

STX opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

