Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,406 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 92,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.