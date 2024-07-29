Sei Investments Co. Acquires 539 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

RingCentral stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $41.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

