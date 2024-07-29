Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $919.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

