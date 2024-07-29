Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 226.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,946,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in REX American Resources by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REX American Resources news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on REX

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.