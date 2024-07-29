Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

