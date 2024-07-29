Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile



Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

