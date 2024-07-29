Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PFSI opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

