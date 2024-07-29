Sei Investments Co. Has $693,000 Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $9,254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 6.1 %

AtriCure stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

