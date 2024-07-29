Sei Investments Co. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avista alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Avista by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.