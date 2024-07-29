Sei Investments Co. Has $739,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COKE opened at $1,130.65 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,135.00. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,041.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $921.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

