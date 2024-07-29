Sei Investments Co. Has $768,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

