Sei Investments Co. Has $779,000 Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Townsquare Media by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.03 on Monday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

