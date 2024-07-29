Sei Investments Co. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

