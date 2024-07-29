Sei Investments Co. Has $935,000 Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of NVE worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NVE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $90.24.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

