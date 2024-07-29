Sei Investments Co. Has $944,000 Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDS opened at $17.73 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

