Sei Investments Co. Invests $682,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $55.29 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $57.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

