Sei Investments Co. Invests $795,000 in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Trading Up 3.3 %

SATS opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.