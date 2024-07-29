Sei Investments Co. Invests $856,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Buckle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

