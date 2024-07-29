Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocket Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 594,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

