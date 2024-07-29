Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,697,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.9 %

WD-40 stock opened at $267.01 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

