Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $737.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.07. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

