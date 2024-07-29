Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,237,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.