Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

