Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,603 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $52.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $964.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

