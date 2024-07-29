Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Ennis worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ennis by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EBF opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

