Sei Investments Co. Sells 386 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $290.91 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average is $305.19.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

