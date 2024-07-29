Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,660 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

