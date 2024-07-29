Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.54

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.54 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195.30 ($2.53), with a volume of 37068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.51).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,995.28). 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

