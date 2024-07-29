SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 20,923 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

GENI opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

