SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,970 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $17,520,000.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

