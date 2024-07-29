SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,534 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Interface alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 8.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Interface by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 151,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,490 shares of company stock worth $1,240,419 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interface

Interface Trading Up 1.7 %

TILE stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.