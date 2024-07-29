SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILA opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

