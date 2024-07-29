SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
Shares of GLRE opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GLRE
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
