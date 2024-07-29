SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

