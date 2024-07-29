SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $111,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,502,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $24.44 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

