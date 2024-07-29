SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,567,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NSA opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

