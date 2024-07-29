SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

